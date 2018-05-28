Newcast–Monday, May 28, 2018

In this newscast:
- Memorial Day events around town,
- more than 300 high school seniors received their diplomas on Sunday,
- and a woman achieved her goal to do a headstand in every state during a visit to Ketchikan last week.
Recent headlines
Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi graduates reflect as community celebratesGraduation ceremonies over the weekend celebrated local high school graduates' accomplishments and the bright futures ahead of them. At the ceremony for Juneau's smallest high school, speakers celebrated the kids who almost didn’t make it.
Veterans from Kotzebue have war stories archived onlineFrom World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars and both Gulf Wars, more than 70,000 veterans have served in the armed forces. Now, more of their stories can be heard online.
Fire crews respond to house fire on North Franklin StreetThe fire reportedly broke out shortly before 10:45 a.m. on the top floor of a three story house on the corner of 5th and Franklin streets. No injuries were reported.
Department of Energy scientists to attend first Alaska National Lab Day"We think we’ve got some great challenges right now for them and we hope they’ll pick some up," said Larry Hinzman, Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.