Newscast – Friday, May 25, 2018

Stories include a judge’s order regarding meals for Muslim inmates at an Anchorage jail, a Canadian company backing out of the Pebble Mine project, an unusual gas theft in downtown Juneau, and a Project Playground update.
Gardentalk – Starting saps and sprouts to sculpture and stabilize soggy soilTo beautify and dry out a wet section of your yard, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski recommends ligularia, primose, highbush cranberry, dogwood, cottonwood, and willow.
Gas thief strikes kids’ summer camp van, frustrates Harris Street neighborhoodJuneau Police Lt. Krag Campbell said gas thefts are an ongoing issue around Juneau. The typical telltale sign is a damaged fuel door, though, not a tank drilled out from underneath the vehicle.
‘When The Fog Clears’ filmmaker aims to make Forgotten War unforgettableThe Aleutian Islands served as the battleground for some of the bloodiest conflicts on American soil since the Civil War. But most people have never heard of the Battle of Attu, the invasion of Kiska, or even the Aleutian campaign. A Japanese filmmaker wants to change that.
Fundraising continues as Project Playground rebuild gets underway next weekThe beloved playground burned down last year. Construction on the new and improved playground should wrap up in September.