Gardentalk – Starting saps and sprouts to sculpture and stabilize soggy soil

Landscaping in Southeast Alaska’s rainforest might seem downright daunting for novice gardeners or recent transplants who are not used to the nearly year-round precipitation.

Poor drainage can also inhibit the growth of some perennials, bushes, and trees.

“If we can’t drain it away, then let’s plant something in it,” says Master Gardener Ed Buyarski. “To beautify it. To make it look nicer.”

He says there are plenty of varieties that grow well in soggy soil, including wild and Siberian iris.

Ligularia and primrose – especially some of the red, orange, and yellow varieties – are also well-suited to growing in damp conditions.

“A lot of these are later blooming to give us more color longer in the season,” Buyarski says.

Highbush cranberry, red twig and yellow twig dogwoods, cottonwood, and golden willow are common shrubs and trees that can stabilize a stream bank while also pulling in water and drying out an area.

“You take cuttings of these and just stick them in those damp areas and their roots will spread,” Buyarski says.

In most cases, Buyarski says it’s not required to supplement your planting area with gravel or sand to improve drainage. Compost may all be that is necessary.

