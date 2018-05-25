Alaska college set to host first Summer Seminar

SITKA — Outer Coast College in Sitka has secured 16 students for its inaugural Summer Seminar program.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the students were selected late last month from a total of 45 high school students who applied for the summer program.

All 16 submitted letters of intent to enroll, but one has since backed out, leading organizers to pull a student from the waiting list.

The program, inspired by Deep Springs College in California, offers current sophomore- and junior-level high school students transformative, community-centered educational experiences in academics, labor/service, and self-governance.

The cost per student for the program has been estimated at $5,250, but financial aid packages have been offered to students based on financial need.

The four-week program is scheduled to run from July 6 through Aug. 4.