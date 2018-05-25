A Juneau Afternoon 5-29-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.

3:06 We’ll meet the Canvas arts studio’s First Friday artist Averyl Veliz;

3:15 Chilkat weaver Ricky Tagaban will highlight his First Friday pop up shop at Kindred Post;

3:30 We’ll hear more about a workshop focused on how to run for public office;

3:45 And, we’ll meet a few recent grads who will reflect on how a Juneau School District education prepared them for finding jobs.

