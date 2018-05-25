A Juneau Afternoon 5-28-2018

In lieu of A Juneau Afternoon on Monday, tune in for a special titled “Monumental Disagreements.” This is a country awash in monuments. They adorn traffic circles, street corners and, of course, the National Mall. In this special Memorial Day episode of BackStory, the American History Guys explore the idea of national remembrance. What or whom have Americans chosen to memorialize? And what do these choices say about us?

