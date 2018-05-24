Petersburg teen fined $3,000 for intentionally running down deer

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) — A Petersburg teenager who intentionally ran down two deer with a pickup has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts.

Alaska State Troopers say the 17-year-old boy on Tuesday pleaded guilty to harassing game and taking game with a motorized vehicle.

He was sentenced to 160 hours of community work service, 30 days of suspended jail time, and fined $3,000.

He will lose hunting privileges for a year and spend a year on probation.

Wildlife troopers investigated after people reported seeing video on a social media site of the pickup being intentionally driven toward three deer on a road and striking two.

A 17-year-old passenger in the truck shot the video. She also was charged.