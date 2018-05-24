Petersburg teen fined $3,000 for intentionally running down deer

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) — A Petersburg teenager who intentionally ran down two deer with a pickup has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts.
Alaska State Troopers say the 17-year-old boy on Tuesday pleaded guilty to harassing game and taking game with a motorized vehicle.
He was sentenced to 160 hours of community work service, 30 days of suspended jail time, and fined $3,000.
He will lose hunting privileges for a year and spend a year on probation.
Wildlife troopers investigated after people reported seeing video on a social media site of the pickup being intentionally driven toward three deer on a road and striking two.
A 17-year-old passenger in the truck shot the video. She also was charged.
Recent headlines
-
State-run raffle could be new way to fund schoolsEach Alaskan adult would be able to donate $100 increments to the raffle, when they apply for their PFD. Each $100 would count as one entry. And once per year, four winners would be drawn.
-
No ID made of human leg found last year in Gastineau ChannelInvestigators determined the leg with a boot, found a year ago, had been in the channel for more than 10 years
-
Homer’s first pot shop set to open ThursdayUncle Herb’s joins the roughly 30 marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and retail businesses in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
-
Chilkat Challenge Triathlon back for second yearThe race consists of three legs. A paddle, a bike, and a run. At 37 miles, the course is a bit longer than last year.