No ID made of human leg found last year in Gastineau Channel

Authorities have not been able to identify the origins of a human leg that was found last year in the Gastineau Channel.
But investigators determined it had been in the channel for more than 10 years, the Juneau Empire reported Wednesday.
Douglas Indian Association and Natural Resources Consultants Inc. had been collecting old fishing gear from the bottom of the channel May 22, 2017, when workers pulled a human leg with a boot still attached from the water.
Kamal Lindoff, the project manager who pulled the leg up, said it was found in front of Lucky Me, a small community on south Douglas Island.
Police released very few details about the leg, not specifying the race or gender.
A year later, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Zientek said his office wasn’t able to get any useful DNA from the leg because it had deteriorated in the water.
“So it’s almost impossible to match it up to a missing person,” Zientek said.
He said a forensic pathologist examined the bone and estimated it was more than 10 years old based on how worn down it was.
The bone remains stored at the examiner’s office in case they can figure out a way down the line to do effective testing.
A dive team searched the area where the leg was found, JPD Lt. Krag Campbell said, and found nothing else.
Recent headlines
-
Deadly Delivery: Opioids By MailCongressional investigators say hundreds of millions of dollars of fentanyl is coming into the U.S. by mail. But lawmakers are finding it hard to stop.
-
State-run raffle could be new way to fund schoolsEach Alaskan adult would be able to donate $100 increments to the raffle, when they apply for their PFD. Each $100 would count as one entry. And once per year, four winners would be drawn.
-
Homer’s first pot shop set to open ThursdayUncle Herb’s joins the roughly 30 marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and retail businesses in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
-
Chilkat Challenge Triathlon back for second yearThe race consists of three legs. A paddle, a bike, and a run. At 37 miles, the course is a bit longer than last year.