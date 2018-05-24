Newscast – Thursday, May 24, 2018

Stories include the latest appointment to the Marijuana Control Board, a Petersburg boy pleads guilty and is sentenced for hitting deer, a preview of an upcoming transboundary mining meeting in Juneau, and a shoplifting and assault incident at the Juneau Home Depot store.
Recent headlines
-
State-run raffle could be new way to fund schoolsEach Alaskan adult would be able to donate $100 increments to the raffle, when they apply for their PFD. Each $100 would count as one entry. And once per year, four winners would be drawn.
-
No ID made of human leg found last year in Gastineau ChannelInvestigators determined the leg with a boot, found a year ago, had been in the channel for more than 10 years
-
Homer’s first pot shop set to open ThursdayUncle Herb’s joins the roughly 30 marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and retail businesses in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
-
Chilkat Challenge Triathlon back for second yearThe race consists of three legs. A paddle, a bike, and a run. At 37 miles, the course is a bit longer than last year.