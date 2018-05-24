A Juneau Afternoon 5-25-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday.
3:06 We’ll help Perseverance Theatre celebrate its fortieth birthday;
3:30 Sealaska Heritage Institute will preview this year’s Celebration and give us tips on how to participate;
3:45 And learn how you can get Southeast Alaskan produce, fish and more from an online farmers’ market.
