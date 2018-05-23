Suspect in Fairbanks police shooting indicted on federal counts

A man suspected of killing an Alaska police officer has been indicted on federal weapons charges.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Jenkins-Alexie already faced first-degree murder charges and other state counts in the shooting death of Fairbanks Police Department Sgt. Allen Brandt on Oct. 16, 2016.

A federal grand jury indicted Jenkins-Alexie on charges of using a firearm during a violent crime, stealing a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Brandt was shot as he responded to calls of shots fired near downtown Fairbanks.

Prosecutors say Jenkins-Alexie walked toward Brandt’s car, pulled a gun from his coat and fired on Brandt as the officer took refuge behind his car.

Brandt died 12 days after the shooting.

Online court documents do not list Jenkins-Alexie’s attorney in the federal case.