Suspect in Fairbanks police shooting indicted on federal counts

A man suspected of killing an Alaska police officer has been indicted on federal weapons charges.
Thirty-year-old Anthony Jenkins-Alexie already faced first-degree murder charges and other state counts in the shooting death of Fairbanks Police Department Sgt. Allen Brandt on Oct. 16, 2016.
A federal grand jury indicted Jenkins-Alexie on charges of using a firearm during a violent crime, stealing a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Brandt was shot as he responded to calls of shots fired near downtown Fairbanks.
Prosecutors say Jenkins-Alexie walked toward Brandt’s car, pulled a gun from his coat and fired on Brandt as the officer took refuge behind his car.
Brandt died 12 days after the shooting.
Online court documents do not list Jenkins-Alexie’s attorney in the federal case.
