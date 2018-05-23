Newscast – Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Stories include an Anchorage man, Esteban Santiago, who pleads guilty in Florida airport shooting, Muslim inmates suing Alaska corrections officials over meals provided during Ramadan, suspect in Fairbanks police shooting indicted on federal firearm counts, and the latest on the tugboat Lumberman stuck on a sandbar in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel.
Recent headlines
-
Rasmuson Distinguished Artist of 2018 draws inspiration from AlaskaAmason credits his childhood of seal hunting, clam digging, and fishing as inspiration for many of his pieces.
-
Mountain Village VPO arrested for tampering with evidence in murder caseThe alleged theft could complicate a particularly brutal homicide case, which involves two teenagers and a robbery gone wrong.
-
Petersburg welcomes new storyteller’s poleNative and non-Native community members celebrated the pole’s unveiling Thursday afternoon despite earlier concerns that the library had skipped traditional protocol.
-
Unalaskans Rescue Boy From Glacial CrevasseWhen flight home had been cancelled, three Unalaskans went for a walk and were approached by a man who said his son was trapped in the ice.