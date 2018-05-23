Newscast – Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Stories include an Anchorage man, Esteban Santiago, who pleads guilty in Florida airport shooting, Muslim inmates suing Alaska corrections officials over meals provided during Ramadan, suspect in Fairbanks police shooting indicted on federal firearm counts, and the latest on the tugboat Lumberman stuck on a sandbar in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel.

0

