Ketchikan fugitives taken into custody on POW

A Ketchikan man and woman who skipped town earlier this month after they were charged with felonies related to drugs and weapons were taken into custody Monday afternoon on Prince of Wales Island.
According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, Craig Police Department received a tip on Monday about the location of Jeremy Ellis and Nicki Casey.
Troopers and Craig police responded at about 3:45 p.m. to the residence. The couple was arrested without incident, according to the troopers’ report.
According to court records, Ellis failed to appear for a hearing on May 1st, and a warrant was issued at that time. Casey failed to appear for a May 3rd hearing, and a warrant was issued for her, as well.
They both face felony drugs and weapons charges. Ellis has an additional charge of felony theft.
