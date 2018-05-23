JPD: Man brandishes knife leaving Home Depot with stolen goods

Juneau police are looking a suspect after Home Depot employees reported an assault and attempted shoplifting on Tuesday afternoon at their Lemon Creek store.

Employees attempted to stop a man after he left the store with about $400 in unpaid merchandise in a shopping cart, according to police.

He resisted, at one point brandishing a knife on the employees and a customer who tried to help. He escaped, driving away in a blue extended cab GMC pickup with black rims.

Police described the suspect as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 220 pounds with a ponytail and wearing a black windbreaker.

When police arrived, Home Depot employees pointed out another shoplifting suspect still inside. Officers found 25-year-old Juneau resident William Eric Moy Jr. with unpaid merchandise concealed under his clothes. They arrested him and took him to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Home Depot referred questions about the incident to their public relations department, who did not respond by deadline.