A Juneau Afternoon 5-24-2018

Julie Coppens hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.
3:06 We’ll get an update from UAS about the One Canoe gathering;
3:15 The Juneau Symphony will preview of Shaken, Not Stirred;
3:30 Meet the Juneau-Douglas City Museum’s new director and hear about summer programs;
3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
Recent headlines
Rasmuson Distinguished Artist of 2018 draws inspiration from AlaskaAmason credits his childhood of seal hunting, clam digging, and fishing as inspiration for many of his pieces.
Mountain Village VPO arrested for tampering with evidence in murder caseThe alleged theft could complicate a particularly brutal homicide case, which involves two teenagers and a robbery gone wrong.
Petersburg welcomes new storyteller’s poleNative and non-Native community members celebrated the pole’s unveiling Thursday afternoon despite earlier concerns that the library had skipped traditional protocol.
Unalaskans Rescue Boy From Glacial CrevasseWhen flight home had been cancelled, three Unalaskans went for a walk and were approached by a man who said his son was trapped in the ice.