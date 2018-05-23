A Juneau Afternoon 5-24-2018

Julie Coppens hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.

3:06 We’ll get an update from UAS about the One Canoe gathering;

3:15 The Juneau Symphony will preview of Shaken, Not Stirred;

3:30 Meet the Juneau-Douglas City Museum’s new director and hear about summer programs;

3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.