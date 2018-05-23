A Juneau Afternoon 5-23-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
3:06 We’ll meet Mollie Foster—author of a new Alaska hiking guide;
3:15 Learn how you can join hundreds of costumed people as they run through the streets of Juneau in the middle of the night;
3:30 And the Grateful Dogs will highlight their annual cleanup.
Recent headlines
Rasmuson Distinguished Artist of 2018 draws inspiration from AlaskaAmason credits his childhood of seal hunting, clam digging, and fishing as inspiration for many of his pieces.
Mountain Village VPO arrested for tampering with evidence in murder caseThe alleged theft could complicate a particularly brutal homicide case, which involves two teenagers and a robbery gone wrong.
Petersburg welcomes new storyteller’s poleNative and non-Native community members celebrated the pole’s unveiling Thursday afternoon despite earlier concerns that the library had skipped traditional protocol.
Unalaskans Rescue Boy From Glacial CrevasseWhen flight home had been cancelled, three Unalaskans went for a walk and were approached by a man who said his son was trapped in the ice.