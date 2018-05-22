Juneau to consider 2 options for waste management services

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Waste management services in Juneau could soon be in one convenient location.
The Juneau Empire reports members of the Juneau government today will look over two options for housing all waste programs, including recycling, household hazardous waste and composting.
This comes after the closure of the Lemon Creek recycling facility in February and interest from Alaskan Brewing Company in purchasing city lots.
The two properties both will offer enough land for recycling, composting and household hazardous waste programs.
The first option will be a Lemon Creek property that would need to be purchased. The second option is at Capitol Disposal Landfill, where the city will use land on a contract and lease basis. A new recycling building would be built and operated by Waste Management under a 30-year contract.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
