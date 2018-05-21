A Juneau Afternoon 5-22-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.
3:06 Find out how you can support marine mammal research and education by watching whales;
3:45 And learn about science, technology, engineering and math-focused summer camps for kids.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska AG joins effort to stiffen penalties for drug companiesAlaska Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth and 37 other attorneys general wrote Congress urging passage of a bipartisan bill addressing corporate consequences for failing to report suspicious opioid sales.
-
Trump admin sets crosshairs on Park Service predator ruleThe Trump administration is trying change National Park Service policy to lift Obama-era bans on certain predator hunting practices, including bear baiting, taking wolves during the denning season and shining a spotlight into dens to shoot black bears.
-
Ferries fully funded in operating budgetThe Alaska Marine Highway System got what it asked for in the Legislature’s operating budget. Next budget year's sailings and routes will be similar to this year's schedule.
-
SEARHC awards healthy living grant to Petersburg Indian AssociationThe full Petersburg Indian Association tribal council hasn’t yet had a chance to meet and decided on how to spend the money. Tribal organizations have to spend the money by September 30th in order to be eligible for a grant next year.