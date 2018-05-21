A Juneau Afternoon 5-21-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Monday.
3:06 We’ll learn about how to study the science of Stephen Hawking at the planetarium;
3:30 And we’ll hear about the Juneau Chamber of Commerce golf tournament and your chance to win a new car.
Recent headlines
SEARHC awards healthy living grant to Petersburg Indian AssociationThe full Petersburg Indian Association tribal council hasn’t yet had a chance to meet and decided on how to spend the money. Tribal organizations have to spend the money by September 30th in order to be eligible for a grant next year.
Alaskan fishermen aren’t the only ones noticing the rise of Atlantic halibutHistorically, Atlantic halibut has not competed with its close relative on the West Coast since New England and Canadian fishermen overfished stocks in the late 1880s.
Chenault to Sitka Chamber: ‘I know how government should work’The Nikiski Republican says he's running for governor because he thinks there's a lack of leadership in the office.
Meet the companies testing self-driving vehicles in the Pacific Northwest"The industry, the private sector is pulling government along, whether we're ready or not," a said Washington transportation official said. "We're trying to play catch up, but we do need a public policy framework.”