Japanese families request return of soldiers’ remains

ANCHORAGE — The grandson of a Japanese colonel who died in a World War II battle on a far western Alaska island is requesting that soldiers’ remains be returned to their homeland.
KTVA-TV reports Nobuyuki Yamazaki made the request during a gathering at an Anchorage library Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Attu.
The U.S. Army and Japanese troops engaged in May 1943 on the remote Aleutian island of Attu, which is now a federal wildlife refuge.
In statement read during the event and translated from Japanese, Yamazaki says more than 2,300 Japanese soldiers’ remains are on the island. He says their families want to bury them at home.
Refuge manager Steve Delehanty says returning the remains would be a major diplomatic and logistical undertaking but not impossible.
Recent headlines
-
Late bill amendment allows distillery cocktails to continueThe Alaska Legislature gave distilleries the green light to continue serving cocktails. The move was made through a last-minute bill amendment, after major legislation that would have overhauled the state’s alcohol laws was killed for now. It comes after months of uncertainty for manufacturers throughout the state.
-
Calista files lawsuit to forcibly remove former board chairmanCalista filed a lawsuit Monday against Don, his attorney Sam Fortier, and Harley Sundown, a former Calista board member who supports him.
-
Gardentalk – Mulch it!Master Gardener Ed Buyarski says gardeners can slow down weed growth by laying down an adequate mulch of wood bark, cardboard, newspaper, seaweed, fabric, or gravel.
-
Federal designation puts Alaska in touch with millions to fight drug traffickingThe head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy recently designated Alaska a “high intensity drug trafficking area," making the state eligible for grants from a $250 million pool.