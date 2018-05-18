Newscast – Friday May 16, 2018

- Snow Child cancellation
Recent headlines
Alaska lawmakers approve funding to test rape kitsJuneau Empire reports the funding boost this week will help pay to send the kits to outside labs to examine the untested DNA evidence from sexual assault cases over the past several years.
More rain on the way for wetter-than-average MayThis May has been wetter than average in Juneau. As of Friday, the National Weather Service has recorded 2.31 inches of rain at the Juneau International Airport. And more is on the way.
35-year-old indicted in downtown office burglariesA grand jury on Thursday indicted a 35-year-old man on multiple charges of felony burglary. Travis Ian Johnson is accused of breaking into several downtown offices on Harris Street.
What does it mean to use Permanent Fund earnings for state government?The Legislature recently voted to use Permanent Fund earnings for government operations for the first time - but how does that work and what are they changing?