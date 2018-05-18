More rain on the way for wetter-than-average May

It may not seem like it after a week of sunshine, but this May has been wetter than average in Juneau.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service has recorded 2.31 inches of rain at the Juneau International Airport.

That’s about half an inch above the average, according to meteorologist Bryan Caffrey — and more is on the way. He says the clouds will start rolling in late Saturday.

“We’ve had our window of nice, sunny weather,” Caffrey said. “We can’t have that too much in a row here in Southeast.”

Caffrey says there’s about a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday evening.

“Sunday we start seeing a return of being a rainforest.”

Rain is likely Monday.