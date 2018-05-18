Gardentalk – Mulch it!

It’s not just the bulbs and vegetables that are sprouting. Weeds are also making a comeback. One way to slow them down or preclude their growth is by laying down adequate mulch.
Master Gardener Ed Buyarski says several types of mulch can do the trick:
- Bark or wood chip mulch placed around rhododendrons and other plants release nutrients as they decompose and keeps the soil acidic
- Layers of recycled newspaper or cardboard can inhibit grass or weed growth for a prospective garden plot or placement of a planter
- Seaweed mulch releases nutrients as it decomposes and the salt keeps slugs away
- Heavy duty landscaping fabric or woven plastic create permanent layers of ground cover
- Gravel mulch, usually placed on top of landscaping fabric or plastic, is useful for landscaping and lining garden paths
