A Juneau Afternoon 5-18-2018

Andy Kline hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday.
3:06 We’ll get a preview of the biggest drag show of the year;
3:15 Meet Juneau Jazz and Classics’ musicians Rhonda Ross and Rodney Kendrick;
3:30 And special guests will pay tribute to longtime KTOO employee Jeff Brown who will retire at the end of May.
Recent headlines
A victory for Wrangell tribe: State says no dumping near Pat’s LakeThe Wrangell Cooperative Association never budged from its original position: no dumping near Pat’s Lake. The tribe looked for alternative sites, extra federal funding and outside scientific opinion. All options were on the table, but most did not pan out.
Young squeaks roadless rule exemption into agriculture billYoung stalked the aisles of the House floor with his list, shouting the names of colleagues he needed to get on board. The House passed the pro-logging amendment 208-207.
Juneau Assembly member Kiehl, labor leader Etheridge run for state Senate seatTwo more candidates have joined the race for the state Senate seat representing Juneau and other northern Southeast communities: Juneau Assembly member Jesse Kiehl and longtime labor leader Don Etheridge.
Ferry Tazlina floated for the first timeFloating a new ferry for the first time is a painstakingly long process that involves bursts of activity followed by a lot of waiting around and listening to the hum of machinery.