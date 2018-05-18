35-year-old indicted in downtown office burglaries

A grand jury on Thursday indicted a 35-year-old man on multiple charges of felony burglary.

Travis Ian Johnson is accused of breaking into several downtown offices on Harris Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Juneau police responded May 3 to a report of burglary at the building at 418 Harris Street. Someone had pried open an office door and several dollar coins were stolen.

Police Officer Eric Hoffman identified Johnson from building security video. The complaint says the video showed Johnson forcing another office door open with a pry bar.

The officer found Johnson a few days later and placed him under arrest.

Johnson is in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.