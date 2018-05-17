Newscast – Thursday, May 17, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau Assemblyman and longtime legislative aide Jesse Kiehl announces he’s running for state Senate,
- a backlog of applications for state marijuana business licenses is piling up, and
- the Outer Coast College in Sitka secures its inaugural summer seminar class.
Recent headlines
-
Walker’s trade mission highlights links to China, opportunities for AlaskansRepresentatives from more than 20 business, along with state officials and politicians will leave for China this weekend. There, they’ll peddle everything from baby food to seafood to tourism to Chinese consumers.
-
Skagway’s second brewery opens amid state conversation about tasting roomsSkagway’s newest brewery turned on its taps this month. Its opening came during a conversation at the state level about rules for tasting rooms.
-
Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea ottersSea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle, but fishermen who dive for crab and other shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.
-
Alaska marijuana business license applications piling upThe number of applications for marijuana business licenses is outgrowing the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office's approval system.