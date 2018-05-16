Newscast – Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Stories include Rep. Sam Kito III’s ouster from Legislative Council, a new executive director for the Alaska Marine Highway System, and a planned decommissioning of Alaska’s only nuclear reactor near Delta Junction.
Recent headlines
-
Student survey team witnesses active tidewater glacierA team of students from Petersburg High School finished up their latest calculations Thursday on the LeConte Glacier position. The annual survey has been recording the retreat of the ice mass since 1983, when teacher Paul Bowen started the program.
-
As Sitka’s cruise numbers rebound, port manager says city’s not ready for uptickCruise Line Agencies of Alaska port manager Fred Reeder told the Sitka Chamber of Commerce that the outlook for large-ship cruising — around the world — was improving. He was concerned that Sitka was not ready to capitalize on the uptick.
-
Health care providers likely will go weeks without Medicaid paymentsThe Alaska Office of Management and Budget estimates that the Medicaid program will run out of money about June 10.
-
Railroad traffic still stalled as Talkeetna flooding recedesFlooding that halted Alaska Railroad trains north of Talkeetna on Saturday, has receded, but train traffic remains shut down.