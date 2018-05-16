A Juneau Afternoon 5-17-2018

Laury Scandling hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.
3:06 We’ll get an update from UAS about the One Canoe gathering and Community Day on Campus;
3:15 Meet musicians Mika and Richard Stoltzman;
3:30 Learn how you can help celebrate the birthdays of 5 Juneau centenarians;
3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
Recent headlines
-
As Sitka’s cruise numbers rebound, port manager says city’s not ready for uptickCruise Line Agencies of Alaska port manager Fred Reeder told the Sitka Chamber of Commerce that the outlook for large-ship cruising — around the world — was improving. He was concerned that Sitka was not ready to capitalize on the uptick.
-
Health care providers likely will go weeks without Medicaid paymentsThe Alaska Office of Management and Budget estimates that the Medicaid program will run out of money about June 10.
-
Railroad traffic still stalled as Talkeetna flooding recedesFlooding that halted Alaska Railroad trains north of Talkeetna on Saturday, has receded, but train traffic remains shut down.
-
Alaska spent millions. So why is this historic building still a wreck?The Jesse Lee Home is a nearly century-old former children’s home and the birthplace of the Alaska state flag. The nonprofit Friends of the Jesse Lee Home had millions in grants and more than a decade to fix it up, but now time is running out.