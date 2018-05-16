A Juneau Afternoon 5-17-2018

Laury Scandling hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.

3:06 We’ll get an update from UAS about the One Canoe gathering and Community Day on Campus;

3:15 Meet musicians Mika and Richard Stoltzman;

3:30 Learn how you can help celebrate the birthdays of 5 Juneau centenarians;

3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.