Rep. Kito booted from Legislative Council

In a tweet Monday, Juneau Rep. Sam Kito III said he was kicked off the Legislative Council.

Was any of this orchestrated by the senate? Have to suspect so. I cannot apologize, because I can only do what is right, and stand for whet I believe in, and unlike others in the legislature. I believe in the future of our state. #akleg — Rep Sam Kito III (@RepSamKitoIII) May 15, 2018

Kito is a Democrat who split with the mostly Democratic House majority coalition last month. He’d chaired the council for the last year and a half.

The council oversees the Legislative Affairs Agency. That nonpartisan agency provides technical, legal, administrative and human resources support to the Legislature. The council also sets the Legislature’s internal policies, such as the recent overhaul of sexual harassment and workplace harassment policies.

The agency has about 150 full- and part-time employees and maintains office space all over the state. It has an annual operating budget of about $17.5 million.

Kito did not respond to request for comment. In his tweets, he said he was booted for “speaking truth to power” and suggested the Senate may have had a role in his ouster.

Sen. Dennis Egan is a Juneau Democrat and a past Legislative Council chair. He said he didn’t think the Senate had a role. Egan explained why the council is particularly important for the capital city.

“As far as Juneau goes: talking about controlling Juneau office space, making sure we’re the best possible capital city we can be with the assistance of the City & Borough of Juneau and organizations like the Alaska Committee and the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, trying to make Juneau a better place for legislators from throughout Alaska,” Egan said.

House majority spokesman Drew Cason said in an email that Rep. David Guttenberg, a Fairbanks Democrat, will chair the council in the interim. Cason had no further comment, but said a statement may be coming.

In his tweets, Kito also contrasted his vote in line with the majority on the operating budget with Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux’s no votes. LeDoux is an Anchorage Republican that caucuses with the majority.

Kito does not plan to run for re-election.

Correction: An earlier version of this story overstated the Legislative Affairs Agency’s employee count and operating budget. It has about 150 employees with an operating budget of $17.5 million. Not 540 employees and $64 million, which covers LAA and several other legislative agencies and divisions.