Newscast – Tuesday, May 15, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau schools get funded for the 2018-2019 school year,
- Rep. Sam Kito III says he’s been booted off the Legislative Council, and
- a Juneau woman is killed in a vehicle-pedestrian collision by Brotherhood Bridge.
Recent headlines
Union files unfair labor complaint against Petersburg boroughA Petersburg borough employees union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the municipality, prompting the borough Assembly to put off its vote on another contract offer.
First alleged accomplice goes on trial in murder of ‘all-American’ Palmer teenThe first of several defendants charged in the high-profile 2016 murder of Palmer teenager David Grunwald went on trial Monday before a packed courtroom. Prosecutors say Erick Almandinger, 18, was part of a small group of teenage accomplices in Grunwald’s beating, kidnapping and execution.
Records: Florida airport shooting suspect mentally competentCourt records say an Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a shooting rampage at a Florida airport has been found mentally competent and is scheduled to plead guilty later this month.
Ex-lawmaker: Naked man tackled on Alaska Airlines flightA retired Alaska state lawmaker says a naked passenger was tackled and detained on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage, Alaska.