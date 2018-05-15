Gardentalk — Practice pruning patience with more resilient species

Rhododendrons, and pine and cedar trees may have suffered damage from this winter’s cold temperatures and relatively low snowfall.

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski urges patience before pruning away any apparent damage. Some species are fairly resilient and will likely rebound later this spring.

With frost penetrating so deep into the soil over the winter, some trees and plants had difficulty pulling up moisture.

“Rhododendrons, their leaves will droop and curl (while) trying to conserve moisture,” Buyarski said.

Many rhododendron leaves or spruce needles may look brown and ugly right now

Buyarski advises waiting until end of May to see whether any budding or sprouting occurs. If new buds appear, then gently pull off dead or dying leaves.

Get out the pruning shears when the damage appears to be extensive and permanent.

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2018/05/garden050318.mp3 Listen to the May 3 edition of Gardentalk: