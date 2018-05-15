A Juneau Afternoon 5-16-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

3:06 The Perseverance Theatre Young Company will preview its production based on Norse mythology;

3:15 We’ll get invited to the State Library, Archives and Museum’s 50th birthday party!;

3:30 Get your kids signed up for sailing lessons;

3:45 And, we’ll hear from “The Arsonists.”

0

Recent headlines

X