Two people injured in crash on Thane Road

Two people were injured Sunday after their car went over an embankment on Thane Road.

According to a Juneau Police news release, the 2009 Subaru Legacy was heading south on Thane. The car went off the road, traveled down a 15-foot embankment, and struck a utility pole.

A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. They were listed in stable condition.

The release did not identify the people involved in the crash.