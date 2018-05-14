Pilot dies in crash near Whittier; weather hampers recovery

ANCHORAGE — Alaska State Troopers say a pilot died in a weekend airplane crash near Whittier.
The Rescue Coordination Center late Saturday morning notified troopers that an emergency locator transmitter had been activated in the Whittier area.
Crews on RCC and Coast Guard helicopters found the crash site and confirmed the pilot, whose name has not been released, was dead.
Troopers say their helicopter and members of Alaska Mountain Rescue Group are trying to reach the crash site to recover the pilot’s body.
