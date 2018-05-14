Newscast–Monday, May 14, 2018

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature ended its session in the early hours Sunday morning,
- a Juneau woman won a coveted Rasmuson fellowship, along with 5 other local artists,
- and the Flume Trail is back open.
Recent headlines
Veterans reflect on cost of reclaiming U.S. soil 75 years after Battle of AttuSeventy-five years ago, Japan and the United States were locked in one of the bloodiest battles fought on American soil: the Battle of Attu. In 1943, American troops were streaming into Alaska in preparation for one of the deadliest battles of World War II. One year earlier, Japanese soldiers had bombed Dutch Harbor, seized Attu Island and took the Alaska Native people who lived there as prisoners of war.
At Bethel Courthouse, Yup’ik interpreter wins Judge Nora Guinn AwardThe criminal justice system can be intimidating for English-as-a-second-language speakers. The stakes are high, the hearings take hours, and it can be hard to understand what’s going on.
Halibut surplus and competition on East Coast drives dock prices downConsumers are reluctant to buy expensive fillets in grocery stores and restaurants. A new competitor also is taking over a large portion of the market.
Two people injured in crash on Thane RoadAccording to a Juneau Police news release, the 2009 Subaru Legacy was heading south on Thane. The car went off the road, traveled down a 15-foot embankment, and struck a utility pole.