Newscast–Monday, May 14, 2018

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature ended its session in the early hours Sunday morning,
  • a Juneau woman won a coveted Rasmuson fellowship, along with 5 other local artists,
  • and the Flume Trail is back open.
