Man with knife stabs 2 people outside rural Alaska school

ANCHORAGE — Alaska State Troopers say a man with a knife tried to enter a rural school and stabbed two people outside.
The principal at Kotlik School locked down the school Friday just before Rick Andrews, 19, reached the front door.
Troopers said Andrews pounded on the door, threatened to kill the principal and tried to get inside through windows and another door.
A man and a woman approached Andrews and attempted to intervene. Troopers say he stabbed both in the torso but one person wrestled away the knife.
Two other residents restrained Andrews until troopers arrived. The injured residents were flown to a hospital.
Andrews is charged with felony assault. He is represented by the Alaska Public Defenders Office, which did not immediately respond to an email request for comment
Recent headlines
-
At Bethel Courthouse, Yup’ik interpreter wins Judge Nora Guinn AwardThe criminal justice system can be intimidating for English-as-a-second-language speakers. The stakes are high, the hearings take hours, and it can be hard to understand what’s going on.
-
Halibut surplus and competition on East Coast drives dock prices downConsumers are reluctant to buy expensive fillets in grocery stores and restaurants. A new competitor also is taking over a large portion of the market.
-
Two people injured in crash on Thane RoadAccording to a Juneau Police news release, the 2009 Subaru Legacy was heading south on Thane. The car went off the road, traveled down a 15-foot embankment, and struck a utility pole.
-
Trump puts ‘America First’ on hold to save Chinese jobsTrump says he is working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to get cellphone-maker ZTE "back in business" after it was punished for selling U.S. technology to Iran and then violated a settlement.