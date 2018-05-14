A Juneau Afternoon 5-15-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.

3:06 Find out how you can fight crime by watching whales;

3:15 Meet the Vega Quartet—classical musicians whose music has been described as “…a kind of clean intoxication”;

3:30 Sealaska Heritage Institute will highlight this June’s Celebration themed “Respect: Weigh Your Words”;

3:45 And our community’s high school principals will preview graduation.