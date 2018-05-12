Motorcyclist hospitalized after bus collision near Hospital Drive

Update | 8:25 p.m.
In a news release, the Juneau Police Department identified the motorcycle rider as a 21-year-old male and Juneau resident. The release says he regained consciousness while being attended to and is “believed to be in stable condition.”
Neither the bus driver, identified as a 50-year-old Juneau woman, nor any of her passengers were injured.
Police say alcohol did not appear to be a factor. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Original story | 8:06 p.m.
Emergency responders closed off part of Glacier Highway on Saturday evening after a collision near Hospital Drive.
A Capital Transit bus collided with a motorcycle near the entrance to Hospital Drive shortly before 5 p.m.
A motorcyclist was transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital in an unknown condition, according to a Juneau Police Department dispatcher.
The area was closed for several hours to everyone except for hospital traffic. The road was reopened shortly before 8 p.m.
