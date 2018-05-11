Newscast – Friday May 11, 2018

- Emergency Alert System test
- Mark DeSimone trail verdict in the death of Duilio “Tony” Rosales
- Bill to overhaul the state’s alcohol laws killed for this year
Recent headlines
DeSimone found guilty on first-degree murder charge in Excursion Inlet shooting deathThe family of Tony Rosales wept in the front row of the gallery after the jury found Mark DeSimone guilty of first-degree murder.
Firefighters knock down two-story structure fire on Randall RoadCapital City Fire / Rescue was working on a structure fire on Randall Road. The two-story home was half involved in the fire. Randall Road was closed due.
With one turn of a valve, hatchery vandal kills 1,000 juvenile cohoThe Sitka Sound Science Center reports losing 1,000 coho smolt in the incident, just days before they were to be released into the ocean.
Emergency Alert System sends test warningAn emergency tsunami warning alert went out over the air but said it was a test. A representative from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says there is no warning.