Former Alaska attorney general died Monday

A man who served as Alaska’s attorney general in the late 70’s died.
A press release from the governor’s office says Avrum “Av” Gross served from 1974 to 1980 under then-Governor Jay Hammond.
The Anchorage Daily News reported that Gross died Monday night. He was 82.
