Former Alaska attorney general died Monday

A man who served as Alaska’s attorney general in the late 70’s died.

A press release from the governor’s office says Avrum “Av” Gross served from 1974 to 1980 under then-Governor Jay Hammond.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Gross died Monday night. He was 82.

0

Recent headlines

A representative from National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says there is no warning.
X