Firefighters knock down two-story structure fire on Randall Road

Capital City Fire/Rescue knocked down a structure fire on Randall Road.
The two-story home was half involved in the fire. Randall Road was closed due.
All the occupants were reported out and safe.
Recent headlines
-
DeSimone found guilty on first-degree murder charge in Excursion Inlet shooting deathThe family of Tony Rosales wept in the front row of the gallery after the jury found Mark DeSimone guilty of first-degree murder.
-
With one turn of a valve, hatchery vandal kills 1,000 juvenile cohoThe Sitka Sound Science Center reports losing 1,000 coho smolt in the incident, just days before they were to be released into the ocean.
-
Emergency Alert System sends test warningAn emergency tsunami warning alert went out over the air but said it was a test. A representative from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says there is no warning.
-
Fairbanks lawmaker Guttenberg won’t seek re-election to eighth House termFairbanks Democrat Rep. David Guttenberg was hospitalized earlier this year for chest pains. But he says his reasons have nothing to do with that, nor with anything political.