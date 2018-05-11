Emergency Alert System sends test warning

An emergency tsunami warning alert that went out over the air was a test.
A representative from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says there is no warning.
There is no Tsunami Warning currently for Alaska and/or the West Coast. We issued a routine communications test message at 7am AKST that has been misinterpreted. We are investigating this issue. Repeat: There is NO Tsunami Warning
— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) May 11, 2018
National Weather Service in Juneau confirmed in a tweet that the alert was a test.
There is NO tsunami warning in effect it is just a TEST message #akwx
— NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) May 11, 2018
