A Juneau Afternoon 5-14-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Monday.
3:06 Businesses will learn how to pave their paths to prosperity;
3:15 Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame inductee, pianist and composer Gary Motley will explore the intersection of American jazz and technology;
3:45 And hear about a workshop that will help you run for public office.
Recent headlines
-
DeSimone found guilty on first-degree murder charge in Excursion Inlet shooting deathThe family of Tony Rosales wept in the front row of the gallery after the jury found Mark DeSimone guilty of first-degree murder.
-
Firefighters knock down two-story structure fire on Randall RoadCapital City Fire / Rescue was working on a structure fire on Randall Road. The two-story home was half involved in the fire. Randall Road was closed due.
-
With one turn of a valve, hatchery vandal kills 1,000 juvenile cohoThe Sitka Sound Science Center reports losing 1,000 coho smolt in the incident, just days before they were to be released into the ocean.
-
Emergency Alert System sends test warningAn emergency tsunami warning alert went out over the air but said it was a test. A representative from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says there is no warning.