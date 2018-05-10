Warrant issued for Ketchikan man for skipping court appearance

Authorities are looking for a 24-year-old Ketchikan man who skipped a court appearance.

Jeremy E. Ellis failed to appear for a hearing on May 1, and a warrant was issued at that time, according to an Alaska State Troopers online dispatch Wednesday.

Ellis faces felony drugs, theft and weapons misconduct charges.

According to the Troopers report, Ellis is believed to be on Prince of Wales Island or in the Ketchikan area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Alaska State Troopers at 225-5118, the Ketchikan Police Department at 225-6631, or call emergency services at 911.

Troopers warn that Ellis is believed to be armed and dangerous. Individuals should not try contacting him on their own.