Warrant issued for Ketchikan man for skipping court appearance

Authorities are looking for a 24-year-old Ketchikan man who skipped a court appearance.
Jeremy E. Ellis failed to appear for a hearing on May 1, and a warrant was issued at that time, according to an Alaska State Troopers online dispatch Wednesday.
Ellis faces felony drugs, theft and weapons misconduct charges.
According to the Troopers report, Ellis is believed to be on Prince of Wales Island or in the Ketchikan area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Alaska State Troopers at 225-5118, the Ketchikan Police Department at 225-6631, or call emergency services at 911.
Troopers warn that Ellis is believed to be armed and dangerous. Individuals should not try contacting him on their own.
Recent headlines
-
Hacker got into Alaska elections server in 2016Alaska officials say a hacker gained access to a server that hosts the state elections website on the morning of the 2016 general election but did not manipulate any information.
-
Despite governor’s request, legislators question pricier option for Wrangell cleanupWrangell is looking for any extra funds to ship tons of lead-contaminated soil off the island and down to the Lower 48.
-
Senators urge Sweeney to be tough at InteriorAlaskan Tara MacLean Sweeney faced no resistance at a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing today on her nomination to be assistant Interior secretary for Indian Affairs.
-
DeSimone jury likely to begin deliberations in homicide trialMark DeSimone is charged with the shooting death of Tony Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.