Watch: Tara Sweeney’s nomination hearing to be assistant secretary for Indian Affairs

The executive director of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation is nominated to be the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Tara Sweeney of Alaska will testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs at noon Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
