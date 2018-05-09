UAS names Oxford scholar as new dean of Arts and Sciences

The University of Alaska Southeast Wednesday named Thomas Thornton as the new dean of its School of Arts and Sciences and vice provost for research and sponsored programs.
Thornton is a renowned researcher who currently teaches at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. He previously lived in Juneau and taught at UAS.
Thornton’s fields of study include human ecology and anthropology. He received his bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College and his master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Washington.
He has published numerous works related to Alaska Native culture and traditions, among other topics.
When he starts on July 1, Thornton will lead the School of Arts and Sciences’ four academic departments.
Paula Martin had served as interim dean since last summer.
