Newscast — Wednesday, May 9, 2018

In this newscast:
- State legislators adopt a plan to draw money from the Alaska Permanent Fund for the first time,
- and an investigation into the state’s Division of Public Assistance finds several major issues.
Recent headlines
What should Alaska do about climate change? Now’s your chance to weigh in.The Walker Administration is asking for public input as it develops a sweeping new climate policy for the state. The public has until June 4 to weigh in online.
This man and his yellow truck signal the arrival of spring in FairbanksBack in 1992, Glenn Hackney actually got hit by a car while picking up trash. It broke both his legs. That might give the average person pause about continuing. Not Hackney.
Recovery experts fear Alaska’s meth epidemic getting worseMethamphetamine appears in Alaska at greater volumes than ever before. Opioid crisis is making meth's negative health impacts worse, allowing it to reach new users and being used in riskier ways. People working at the ground level warn it's getting worse.
Alaska Legislature passes pharmacy billAlaska pharmacists celebrated the passage of a bill making changes to prescription drug benefits and how businesses are reimbursed for that medication. House Bill 240 was opposed by health insurers and the companies they hire to oversee pharmacy drug sales. The Senate passed the bill and it awaits the governor's signature.