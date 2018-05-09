A Juneau Afternoon 5-10-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.

3:06 Learn how to play golf in Haines, or see a Mariners game in Seattle with the UAS alumni;

3:15 Hear about your next opportunity to hear famous visiting blues, jazz and classical musicians;

3:30 Art quilts, a unique flower show and recitations of Robert Service—we’ll get a preview of Juneau’s Museum Day;

3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a sum