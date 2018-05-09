A Juneau Afternoon 5-10-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.
3:06 Learn how to play golf in Haines, or see a Mariners game in Seattle with the UAS alumni;
3:15 Hear about your next opportunity to hear famous visiting blues, jazz and classical musicians;
3:30 Art quilts, a unique flower show and recitations of Robert Service—we’ll get a preview of Juneau’s Museum Day;
3:45 And plan your weekend with Arts Up – a sum
Recent headlines
Recovery experts fear Alaska’s meth epidemic getting worseMethamphetamine appears in Alaska at greater volumes than ever before. Opioid crisis is making meth's negative health impacts worse, allowing it to reach new users and being used in riskier ways. People working at the ground level warn it's getting worse.
Alaska Legislature passes pharmacy billAlaska pharmacists celebrated the passage of a bill making changes to prescription drug benefits and how businesses are reimbursed for that medication. House Bill 240 was opposed by health insurers and the companies they hire to oversee pharmacy drug sales. The Senate passed the bill and it awaits the governor's signature.
Automation initiatives drive Weather Service push to focus staff in urban officesNational Weather Service will automate weather balloon launches in Alaska to concentrate staff at the agency's urban forecast offices.
Indian Country Today editor on future of Native journalismNo stranger to reporting in Alaska, Mark Trahant served for two years as the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Atwood Chair of Journalism. Trahant's Y-K Delta story will focus on the success of the Dental Health Aide Therapist program. It will be episode seven.