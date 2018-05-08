Unintentional ignition blamed in boat condo explosion

Fire investigators have determined the cause of an explosion and fire Sunday evening at a boat condo in the Mendenhall Valley.

The explosion occurred inside the condo on Brandy Lane while the tenant was working on his boat, Fire Marshal Dan Jager said. The explosion occurred with the unintentional ignition of flammable vapors in the boat.

The fire was contained to the one unit. Damage is estimated at about $100,000. The building was insured, but the tenant space was not.

The unindentified tenant suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, Jager said.