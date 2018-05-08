Tentative deal reached on Alaska Permanent Fund fund draws

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — House and Senate negotiators reached a tentative agreement on a major piece of a plan to address Alaska’s persistent state budget deficit — and one of the last unresolved pieces of the extended legislative session.

The bill, which advanced from conference committee Tuesday, calls for limited draws from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings. The money drawn would help pay for state government and be used to pay the annual checks residents receive from the oil-wealth fund.

The bill does not specify how the money would be divided among the two.

Votes on the bill by the full House and Senate could come as early as Tuesday.

The bill keeps in place the existing dividend calculation, but that’s no guarantee a full dividend will be paid in the future.

The calculation was disregarded the past two years, first by Gov. Bill Walker, then by lawmakers, as legislators struggled with how best to address a deficit that has persisted amid slumping oil revenues.

This year, as part of budget deliberations, lawmakers proposed a $1,600 dividend, which Walker has endorsed. That’s about $1,000 less than if the calculation were followed.

“We’ve done as much as we can at this point,” said Rep. Neal Foster, a Democrat from Nome, noting that the dividend remains a contentious topic in the House.

He called the conference committee plan an “incremental approach,” that addresses a big piece of the fiscal problem.

Sen. Anna MacKinnon, an Eagle River Republican, said the bill isn’t a “silver bullet,” and money will still be needed from savings to help fill the gap. But she said it fixes 80 percent of the problem.

Lawmakers are trying to reach agreements to end the extended session. Unresolved are the state operating and capital budgets and a bill from Walker to allow for bonding to pay the state’s remaining oil and gas tax credit obligations.

Legislators worked past the 90-day, voter approved session limit in mid-April. The 121-day constitutional limit for regular sessions will be reached in just over a week.